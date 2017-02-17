Avocados: An appropriate food choice during American Heart Month

MISSION VIEJO – February is American Heart Month – a critical time to raise awareness about the importance of heart health and the harmful consequences if ignored.

The Hass Avocado Board (HAB), as part of its four-year collaboration, is teaming up with the American Heart Association during American Heart Month to encourage Americans to consume the daily recommended servings of fruits and vegetables.

As part of its American Heart Month support, HAB, via its Love One Today® program, is implementing a three-pronged approach to target consumers, general market and Hispanic media, and health professionals through a variety of tactics that will help create and promote heart-check certified recipes and highlight the health benefits of avocados.

This effort to improve the health of all Americans is hoped to lead to a reduction in cardiovascular disease and stroke. The effort includes a recipe contest hosted by the American Heart Association open to consumers and health professionals, and supporting influencer and traditional media relations.

The Take Avocado To Heart recipe contest, open Feb. 9 to 27, encourages consumer and health professional participants to submit their favorite original heart healthy avocado recipes for the chance to win a variety of prizes, including the grand prize of $1,000. The official contest hashtag is #AddAvocado. Entry information can be found at heart.org/avocadorecipecontest.

Influencer relations will take the form of a blogger network partnership, intended to not only promote participation in the recipe contest, but generate additional avocado recipes that are Heart-Check certified by the American Heart Association. The recipes will be housed on LoveOneToday.com.

Traditional media relations will be enhanced by American Heart Association Ambassador and Go Red For Women spokesperson, Chef Hamlet Garcia.

Facebook, Instagram and other engaging platforms will be used to further drive the heart healthy discussion on HAB and the American Heart Association’s social channels.

“American Heart Month is an ideal time to reinforce our relationship with the American Heart Association,” said Emiliano Escobedo, executive director of the Hass Avocado Board. “In doing so, we are supporting their Healthy for Good movement, which aims to inspire Americans to create lasting change for better health. The efforts during the month of February clearly demonstrate our commitment to finding new ways to showcase how avocados can contribute to a healthy lifestyle, boost heart health and ultimately save lives.”

For more information about how fresh avocados can help keep one’s heart healthy, visit Love One Today.