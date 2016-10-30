BUSD approves agreement for purchase of new AEDs

The Bonsall Unified School District (BUSD) will be replacing three 11-year-old automatic external defibrillators (AED) with eight new ones.

A 5-0 BUSD board vote Oct. 11 approved an agreement with San Diego Project Heart Beat which included the purchase of the new AEDs, trade-in credit for the older AEDs, and program management services.

“It’s one of those things that really puts the safety of the children first,” said BUSD superintendent Justin Cunningham.

The Bonsall Unified School District was the Bonsall Union School District when it obtained three AEDs in 2005. One of the AEDs is located at Bonsall Elementary School, one is at Bonsall West Elementary School, and one is at on the Sullivan Middle School campus.

The purchase of the additional units will allow for two units at Sullivan Middle School and two units at Bonsall High School. Currently, the middle school and high school are on the same campus. When the high school moves to a separate site on Gird Road, the two AEDs for the high school will be relocated to that new campus.

One unit apiece will be placed at Bonsall Elementary School, Bonsall West Elementary School, Vivian Banks Charter School, and the district office.

“We’re very interested in increasing any emergency response,” Cunningham said.

The cost of the eight AEDs is $13,786. The school district will trade in two of the older AEDs and receive a credit of $1,275 apiece, so the net cost to the district will be $11,236. The third AED was provided by the North County Fire Protection District, so the school district will return that AED to the fire department.

The service level agreement with Project Heartbeat San Diego carries a $325 cost for eight AEDs for the first year and a $275 cost for that quantity in subsequent years. The service includes liaison orientation training, physician medical oversight, 24-hour AED emergency contact service, electronic and hardcopy record keeping for AED and program management, and free in-service cardiopulmonary resuscitation and AED training.

The service level agreement also includes free incident management during normal business hours which covers on-site downloading of data, processing and filing of three required reports, critical incident stress debriefing, and electrocardiogram data delivery to the receiving hospital if applicable. Incident management for an additional fee is available after business hours, and an additional fee will also allow for the replacement of electrodes.