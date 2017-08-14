County seeks community input on Behavioral Health Services

José A. Álvarez

Have you or someone you know used behavioral health services? If so, the County would like to hear from you.

The County Health and Human Services Agency is conducting two community forums and a telephone town hall to gather input about the need and impact of mental health and/or substance use treatment and services in your community.

The forums and telephone town hall will feature interactive activities that will allow community members to share their opinions about important features of behavioral health programs and services provided by the County.

To register, visit www.SDLetsTalkBHS.org or call (619) 852-7331. Registration will close when seating capacity is reached.

To participate in the telephone town hall, you will need to pre-register your phone number. You will then receive a call a few days before the event to confirm you are interested in participating. If you confirm your participation, you will get a call when the telephone town hall begins.

The forums will take place on:

Aug. 10 – 10 a.m. – North County Lifeline, 200 Michigan Ave., Vista, CA 92084

Aug. 16 – 6:30 p.m. – Telephone Town Hall (Register at www.SDLetsTalkBHS.org )

) Aug. 29 – 10 a.m. – Jacobs Center, 404 Euclid Ave., San Diego, CA 92114

The forums and telephone town hall are part of the HHSA Behavioral Health Services annual community engagement process to gather input on programs and services funded by the Mental Health Services Act.