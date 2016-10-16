County sponsors flu vaccination clinic

José A. Álvarez

County of San Diego

Communications Office

Don’t have insurance and need to get a flu shot? No problem.

The San Diego County is sponsoring clinics throughout the region where you can get vaccinated against the flu. Twelve clinics will take place during October, with vaccine available for adults and children ages three years and up.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone six months and older should get a flu shot; however, some people don’t have the means to pay for them,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “We want everyone to be protected against the flu, so we’re offering the shot for free.”

The one county vaccination clinic in Fallbrook will take place on Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fallbrook Harvest Festival, at Main Avenue and Hawthorn Street.

The flu vaccine is safe and effective. It takes about two weeks for immunity to develop, so it’s best to get your vaccine now before the disease starts to spread in the community.

Vaccination is especially important for people who are at high risk of developing serious complications from influenza. They include:

People with chronic medical conditions like asthma, diabetes and lung disease, even if your symptoms are under control

Pregnant women

People 65 years and older

People who live with or care for others who are at higher risk

In addition to getting vaccinated, people should also do the following to avoid getting sick:

Wash hands thoroughly and often

Use hand sanitizers

Stay away from sick people

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Clean commonly touched surfaces

If you are sick, stay home and avoid contact with others