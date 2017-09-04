Crisis team call volume continues to increase

SAN DIEGO – Trauma Intervention Programs of San Diego (TIP) continues responding to a high demanding need in the community. Providing crisis intervention immediately after a tragedy in collaboration and working side by side with emergency response personnel; TIP volunteers add another dimension to the emergency response system: compassionate support.

TIP is on track to match the 2016 call volume. Within the last three years alone, the volume of the crisis team calls has increased by 40 percent. Tragedy does not discriminate and the need for TIP services will continue to be there.

In 2016, TIP responded to 1,050 scenes of tragedy assisting 4,896 citizens in the community. So far in 2017, TIP has responded to 629 scenes while serving 2,796 citizens and assisting 3,309 Emergency Responders; and the numbers continue to grow.

Specially trained citizen volunteers provide care and support to residents who have been traumatized by a personal tragedy or are in a state of crisis. Often survivors are alone, in shock and dismay following a sudden tragedy.

TIP partners with fire, law enforcement, hospitals and the medical examiner’s and offers crisis intervention 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Volunteers are trained to respond to a variety of tragedies to offer support: house fires, natural death, drowning, sudden infant deaths (SIDS), suicide, homicide, community disasters are a few examples.

TIP San Diego is continuing to seek skilled compassionate individuals who have an aspiration to give back to their community. Residents are asked to consider being a TIP volunteer and signing up for an upcoming academy in their area.

For more information visit www.TIPSanDiego.org or call (855) 847-7343. Next TIP Training Academy starts Oct. 4.