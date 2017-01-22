The Dala Center now features equine assisted personal development services

FALLBROOK – The Dala Center, a serene and holistic farm located on Burma Road in Fallbrook, has been known for providing affordable therapeutic horseback riding to children and adults with and without disabilities. With the addition of a licensed mental health clinician, they are now featuring non-riding modalities that are also therapeutic.

“We have so much to learn from horses about living more fulfilling lives. Their social structure is similar to ours but their communication is consistent and genuine and they live in the moment; three areas by which we highly evolved human beings are quite challenged,” said psychotherapist Joy Timsit. “Because it is a prey animal, the horse stands alone in its ability to mirror human non-verbal communication, to read intention and to offer itself as a non-judgmental and grounded partner for self exploration.”

An opportunity to experience these attributes starts next month as Dala presents two workshops on communication and relationships, one for singles (Sensitivity & Honesty: The Horse’s Guide to Dating), and one for couples (Heartbeats & Hooves: An Equine-Assisted Valentine’s Experience). Dates will be set when enough people have signed up for them.

The non-riding workshops are provided by a team of professional clinicians certified by the Equine Assisted Growth & Learning Association (EAGALA). Founded in 1999, EAGALA is the leading international nonprofit association for professionals incorporating horses to address mental health and personal development needs.

These services help change the lives of people with a diverse range of struggles such as street children in Mexico and South Africa, those suffering from addictions, depression and trauma, and improving relationships in families and groups. EAGALA has over 4,500 members in 50 countries.

Joy Timsit, LMFT has 25 years of experience as a psychotherapist and is the co-author of “Soul Recovery: Equine Assisted Activities for Healing from Abuse by Others, Loss of Others, and Loss of Self.” She is EAGALA Advanced Certified and is an EAGALA Mentor. Her co-facilitator is Bianca Scarano, the founder of The Dala Center and an EAGALA certified equine specialist. Their team is led by four-legged therapists, their herd of horses.