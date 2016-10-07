Dental health and overall health closely related

FALLBROOK – While the mouth seems to function on its own, there is a solid link between dental health and one’s overall physical health.

According to the Mayo Clinic, serious conditions such as cardiovascular disease, endocarditis (inflammation of the inside lining of the heart chambers and valves), diabetes, and osteoporosis can have substantial interaction with one’s teeth and mouth. Bacteria from the mouth can wreak havoc if it spreads throughout the bloodstream. Diabetics can have more struggles with gum disease, and patients with osteoporosis can experience periodontal bone loss. Some medications, although necessary, can present risk factors as well.

Respected Fallbrook dentist Dr. Clayton Cooke understands the medical-dental link and carefully guides his patients’ care to protect their teeth.

When a patient first visits his office, Dr. Cooke takes the patient’s medical history. “Existing medical conditions are important in developing treatment plans for our patients,” he said. “Best possible care for patients and their overall health – medical and dental – is our goal.”

Dr. Cooke’s thorough clinical examination reveals how the patient’s teeth are aging and whether or not the individual’s mouth has a high acidic level or not.

“Acid in the mouth destroys teeth,” said Dr. Cooke. “Medications can cause a dry mouth situation which can be dangerous.”

Depending on the condition of one’s mouth, Dr. Cooke may recommend some dietary changes to reduce acid. “For instance, eating fruit is good, but eating citrus fruit alone can be a problem,” he noted. On the other hand, Dr. Cooke encourages consuming protein-rich foods because “they are rich in phospherous.”

Some vital medications can also pose a concern. “Some medications can cause a dry mouth,” he said. “A dry mouth leads to a higher incidence of cavities and the breakdown of a patient’s teeth and pre-existing restorations.”

A healthy diet is also key to preserving good dental health. “I strongly recommend the avoidance of carbonated soft drinks, which have high levels of sugar and carbonic acid. Even sugar-free sodas have carbonic acid; both cause the breakdown of enamel,” said Dr. Cooke.