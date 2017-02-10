Donors urgently needed to increase Red Cross blood supply

LOS ANGELES – The American Red Cross urgently needs blood donors to make an appointment to give this winter so that patients can continue to receive lifesaving treatments.

Blood donations are needed now to maintain a sufficient blood supply for patients in need. To make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

All those who come to donate through Feb. 26 are eligible to receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email for making blood and platelet donation a priority this winter.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in San Diego County include a blood drive on Sunday, Feb. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Apostolic Assembly, 135 E. Ivy Street, Fallbrook.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

Michael Harper knows how critical it is to have a readily available blood supply.

“I used over 300 units of blood when I was younger after an auto accident,” said Harper. “Blood donations helped save my life. Now, I would like to donate as much or more than I have received.”

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the American Red Cross is to become a volunteer transportation specialist and deliver lifesaving blood products to local area hospitals. Volunteer transportation specialists play a very important role in ensuring an ample blood supply for patients in need by transporting blood and blood products.