Dr. Clayton Cooke known for superior results in dentistry

Excellent, state-of-the-art technique, combined with warm compassion and feather-soft personal touch, is what has kept Dr. Clayton Cooke at the top of his field for over 30 years. Patients in Fallbrook and throughout Southern California quickly realize Dr. Cooke is a professional comparable to none, since his distinguishing attributes are realized on a first visit.

“I could not be more pleased with the dental care that I have received in the last year from the practice of Clayton Cooke, DDS,” said patient Peggy Durling. “The staff is pleasant, caring, attentive, and my appointments were always on time.”

Simply said, Dr. Clayton Cooke is the dental professional of choice for those who know what they want – a quality office experience, superior results, and peace of mind regarding good dental health. Whether the desire is to improve the appearance of one’s teeth or address problems with dental health, Dr. Cooke is equipped with a quality solution.

“Dr. Cooke’s practice is most professional in every sense of the word – it is clean, attractive, and comfortable with state-of-the art equipment,” said Durling.

Given that seniors comprise over 50 percent of Fallbrook’s population, Dr. Cooke sees a significant number of patients who are in need of specialized care regarding gum conditions, bone loss, and deterioration of teeth due to age.

“Early detection of a problem is very important,” said Dr. Cooke. “I perform a new patient exam using high definition cameras and digital radiology that gives us a superior look at the condition of gum tissue and how a person’s teeth are holding up.”

“After a very thorough clinical examination, Dr. Cooke came up with a strategic plan to accomplish my goals and oral health needs,” Durling said.

Dr. Cooke is also well known in Southern California for a thorough assessment of a patient’s bite. Through this process he determines if there are mechanical problems occurring when a person closes their teeth or attempts to chew food.

“In the last 15 to 20 years, we have learned how to solve the problem some people have with clenching or grinding their teeth and correct it,” he said. These involuntary actions can lead to Temporomandibular Joint Dysfunction (TMJ), headaches, and even earaches.

Those who have been fearful of dentists in the past will find their opinion transformed following their first visit with Dr. Cooke, because he understands what it is like to have bad memories at the hands of a less-accomplished practitioner. “I can identify with those feelings, because I did not have a positive experience in life with a dentist until I was in dental school,” reflected Dr. Cooke.

“Showing patients that they don’t have to be fearful anymore makes me feel like I have healed those memories I have in my past,” he said. “Earning a patient’s trust and cooperation means a lot to me.”

With the assistance of compassionate, professional staff members Rhonda McGowan, RDH; Trish Villegas, RDA; Noreen Busby, RDA, and Diane Furtak, office manager, the level of patient care at Dr. Cooke’s practice is unparalleled in quality.

Given the unique blend of excellence in dentistry, human compassion, and perfection of practice that Dr. Cooke possesses, he is indeed the perfect choice for those who have high appreciation for great dental care and want the best.

“I am completely happy with the results that Dr. Cooke has achieved for me,” said Durling. “I couldn’t recommend him higher.”

