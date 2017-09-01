Elizabeth Hospice seeks hospice volunteers

ESCONDIDO – The Elizabeth Hospice will host its next volunteer training 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Sept. 25-26, at The Elizabeth Hospice Escondido office, 500 La Terraza Blvd., Suite 130, in Escondido.

Volunteer training is free and open to the public; participants must attend both days. Volunteer opportunities exist throughout San Diego County and the Inland Empire, and volunteers can choose to serve in the surrounding area where they reside.

The community is invited to support the nonprofit mission in caring for adults and children impacted by serious illness as an Elizabeth Hospice volunteer. Bilingual Spanish-speaking volunteers and veterans are needed, along with licensed massage therapists and people who can sew for the Cuddle Keepsakes program. Specialty volunteers who can assist with complementary therapies such as pet therapy, aromatherapy, music support and reiki are in high demand. In addition, office and clerical support volunteers are needed at all of office locations, including Temecula, Carlsbad, Escondido and San Diego in Mission Valley, and are not required to attend this two-day session.

To ensure a place in the September volunteer training, contact the volunteer department at (800) 797-2050 or send an email to [email protected] by Sept. 18.