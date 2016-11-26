Fallbrook Food Pantry participates in nutrition training

SAN DIEGO – Two nonprofit organizations, SuperFood Drive and Leah’s Pantry, hosted a Nutrition Pantry Program Nov. 15 at the Copley-Price Family YMCA in City Heights to educate San Diego County food banks and pantries about healthy hunger relief.

Local food pantries, including Fallbrook Food Pantry, came together for an all-day training session that focused on ensuring clients receive the healthy nutrition they need. Organizations working with low-income, food insecure populations connected their work of distributing food with easy-to-implement nutrition education and support.