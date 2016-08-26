Fallbrook Healthcare District receives recognition from Senator Joel Anderson

FALLBROOK – Senator Joel Anderson recently recognized two programs sponsored by the Fallbrook Healthcare District.

The district began a program for women titled Woman of Wellness (WOW) in 2015. Its purpose is to educate women in matters of physical, mental, and emotional health and well-being by offering a variety of monthly programs to women of all ages regarding their personal health and wellness choices. These events take place at the Fallbrook Library on a monthly basis and there is no cost to join or to attend.

This year, the district joined with other not-for-profit organizations in Fallbrook to establish a collaborative North County Communities Collaborative Health Initiative. Its goal is to decrease incidence in diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease in the areas it is serving by education, screening, referring, advocacy and community outreach as well as integrating community classes, exercise/physical therapy activity so others may thrive.

Each month a business or individual is recognized as a Community Health Champion for their efforts to educate, provide classes or other activities that help others to focus on their health and wellness goals.

At the Aug. 4 WOW event, representatives from Senator Anderson’s office presented certificates of recognition honoring the Woman of Wellness program and each of the volunteers supporting the program for their commitment to service in helping to meet the health and wellness needs of the District. Receiving certificates were the following: Bobbi Palmer, Barbara Mroz, Linda Bannerman, Vi Dupre, Nelly Jarrous, Karen Foore, Cheryl Nurse, Renee Barnes, Julie Landenberger and Pamela Knox.

In addition, Community Health Champions, beginning with its inception in May, were also recognized with certificates honoring their dedication to health and wellness in their communities.

Community Health Champions to date include Erica Williams of Fallbrook Village Fitness, Fallbrook Senior Center Line Dancers, and Ann Wade of Wade Into Fitness. Community Health Champions will be recognized each month at the Woman of Wellness events.

Fallbrook Healthcare District staff is grateful to Senator Anderson for his recognition of their efforts as they work to meet their mission and vision to collaboratively identify and support a broad range of healthcare needs in pursuit of positive measurable outcomes in community health.