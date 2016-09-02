Fallbrook High to host Bloodmobile Drive

FALLBROOK – The San Diego Blood Bank will accept blood donations at Fallbrook High School on Friday, Sept. 2, from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The drive will be held at 2400 S. Stage Coach Lane in the Barn (the old gym).

The San Diego Blood Bank is experiencing a shortage of donations, due in part to the Zika virus travel deferral, which asks donors who’ve traveled to Mexico, the Caribbean, Central or South America to wait 28 days after returning to the US to begin donating again. All blood types are needed. Current inventory for the universal blood type, O negative, is at critically low levels.

Donors must meet the following eligibility requirements: be 17 and older, weigh at least 114 pounds and be in good health.

It is recommended that donors consume an adequate meal and plenty of fluids prior to giving. A photo identification must be presented upon signing up to donate. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment for their convenience but walk-ins are also welcome.