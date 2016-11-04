Fallbrook native Arioto helps women with first book

DENVER, COLO. – Internationally known motherhood and relationship expert Mandy Arioto writes a humorous and deeply spiritual look at when life feels off in Starry-Eyed: Seeing Grace in the Unfolding Constellation of Life and Motherhood which was released Aug. 30.

Arioto is a Fallbrook High graduate and part-time Fallbrook resident besides being president and CEO of MOPS International (Mothers of Preschoolers) which is a global organization that encourages and equips moms to realize their potential as mothers, women and leaders. Founded in 1973, today MOPS serves hundreds of thousands of moms in more than 440 countries.

Starry-Eyed is an anthem for every woman searching to bring wholeness to the parts of life that feel divided. Filled with raw stories of hope, Arioto talks about universal truths that women all navigate – far too often they feel exhausted, like they have lost themselves, and like they aren’t sure what the next right step is.

Starry-Eyed contains conversations about motherhood and how tender and beautiful and lonely it can be. It also contains stories about sex and relationships and courage and freedom. Because being a woman is all of it.

Arioto normalizes the light and darkness of life. “We live in a culture that idolizes personal happiness. We are told to pursue self-improvement at any cost. We are supposed to be so content, so fulfilled and happy all the time – and if we aren’t perpetually blissed out, we are somehow failing,” Arioto says in Starry-Eyed. “That narrative isn’t useful for any of us. Because pain doesn’t mean we are doing life wrong. It just means we are doing life.”

As a mother of three young children, Arioto knows the trials mothers face all too well. Throughout Starry-Eyed, she challenges women to welcome the light and darkness of every season, to embrace the dichotomies of motherhood, to confront the “ghosts” in their past, accept their failures, relinquish control and ultimately recognize that perfection is the epitome of boring.