Fallbrook Pregnancy Resource Center Heroes Walk for Life

FALLBROOK – On Oct. 1, Fallbrook Pregnancy Resource Center (FPRC) hosted their Heroes Walk for Life at Live Oak Park. The fundraiser and awareness event’s goal was raising $48,000 to support the center including educational programs such as childbirth, parenting, healthy relationships, GED Prep, and helpful resources including baby beds, strollers, and high chairs not provided by community donations.

Underwriters and sponsors for the walk included Deeper Still, the Fallbrook Coffee Company and LifePointe Church. Alex Hurla, a marine stationed at Camp Pendleton, inspired the guests with his personal story and the children were excited to have their picture taken with Supergirl (aka Anne Earls) who led the two mile pledge walk through Live Oak County Park in support of the moms, dads, and children in FPRC’s programs.

Children enjoyed face painting, gunny sack races, a bounce house, balloons, and more. A free light breakfast and lunch was provided. Participants, most of whom raised pledges, received t-shirts and children received free super hero capes.

Fundraising for the walk continues through the month of October. Donations may be mailed to the center at FPRC, PO Box 1588, Fallbrook CA 92088-1588.

FPRC’s promise to the community is to welcome life with compassionate support toward a hopeful future. For more information about its free services that include free options education, pregnancy tests and ultrasounds (via a licensed mobile clinic), contact Carolyn Koole, executive director, at (760) 728.4105, ext 10, or email [email protected] or visit www.fallbrookprc.com .

FPRC is located in a temporary location at 221 N. Pico Ave. in Fallbrook while FPRC raises the remaining funds needed to remodel the building that it purchased at 121-129 E. Hawthorne. Once construction is complete, they will apply to become a free primary medical care center offering limited services while at the same time offering their regular pregnancy care programming.