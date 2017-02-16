Fallbrook Regional Health District celebrates with first Wellness Walk

FALLBROOK – On Feb. 1, the Fallbrook Healthcare District celebrated its new name, Fallbrook Regional Health District, with its first Wellness Walk.

The celebration took place at 10 a.m. at the Fallbrook Community Center with representatives from Senator Joel Anderson’s office and Assemblywoman Marie Waldron’s office presenting Certificates of Recognition to Gordon Tinker, board president.

“The new name better reflects the communities served by the District (Bonsall, De Luz, Fallbrook and Rainbow) and its mission of promoting health for the people of the district,” said Tinker.

The Wellness Walk was led by Ann Wade, BA, RYT, AFAA of Wade Into Fitness. More than 30 people joined the walk (walking an estimated 195,000 steps) and each received a free pedometer, shopping bag, cookbook and bottle of water.

Fallbrook Regional Health District will sponsor a walk each month, led by a fitness professional in the community. When questioned by one of the walkers as to why only one walk per month, Executive Director Bobbi Palmer responded, “It is our hope that as people gather to walk with us and get to know one another, if they have interest in walking more, they can form their own walking group according to how long, how far, and at what pace they prefer.”

Future walks will be promoted in advance on www.fallbrookhealth.org, with flyers in the community, through the Chambers of Commerce and notice in the Village News. All walkers are required to sign a waiver. A copy will be available on the website if anyone chooses to download and sign it in advance. It can be submitted during check-in.

Fallbrook Regional Health District is committed to promoting health and wellness in its communities.