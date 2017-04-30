Fallbrook Regional Health District Wellness Walk

FALLBROOK – On April 7, approximately 30 residents participated in the April Wellness Walk sponsored by Fallbrook Regional Health District (FRHD) and led by Erica Williams, SIFT LLC/Fallbrook Village Fitness.
The walk took place at the Grand Tradition Estate and Gardens. The district is grateful to Don McDougal for allowing them to use the venue for the walk this month.
Many of the participants were unaware that one year passes can be purchased for access to the estate and gardens in the early to mid-morning hours. It is a safe and lovely environment for regular walking. A pass was awarded to one lucky participant.
FRHD sponsors these wellness walks in an effort to encourage individuals and groups to include walking in their daily routine. Residents can look for the banner outside Major Market for the date and location of the May Wellness Walk and check out fallbrookhealth.com for more photos.
Can the Village News publish another article to inform Fallbrook residents of the next Wellness Walk in May?
The Fallbrook Regional Health District might also consider sponsoring the Wellness Walk on Saturdays instead of Fridays. Instead of just 30 participants, the FRHD will benefit more Friendly Village residents if the Wellness Walk is held on a weekend (or national holiday) instead of a weekday.