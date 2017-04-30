Fallbrook Regional Health District Wellness Walk

FALLBROOK – On April 7, approximately 30 residents participated in the April Wellness Walk sponsored by Fallbrook Regional Health District (FRHD) and led by Erica Williams, SIFT LLC/Fallbrook Village Fitness.

The walk took place at the Grand Tradition Estate and Gardens. The district is grateful to Don McDougal for allowing them to use the venue for the walk this month.

Many of the participants were unaware that one year passes can be purchased for access to the estate and gardens in the early to mid-morning hours. It is a safe and lovely environment for regular walking. A pass was awarded to one lucky participant.