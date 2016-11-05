Fallbrook Wellness Directory donates to the Fallbrook Senior Center

FALLBROOK – Sandra Buckingham, owner and creator of the Fallbrook Wellness Directory, an online healthy living guide, recently purchased a $100 brick to help fund home-delivered meals to seniors.

Each sponsored brick provides seven meals to home-bound seniors. Phyllis Sweeney, special projects manager at the Fallbrook Senior Center, is the coordinator for the “Stepping Stones” program.

The bricks are being built into a patio and can be viewed at the Senior Center near the entrance. The meals are prepared fresh daily by the center’s chef and delivered by a Senior Center delivery man. For some of the seniors it is the highlight of their day as it may be the only person they may see and interact with that day. Many of the seniors who are recipients of the Fallbrook Senior Center Home Bound Meals program are retired military living on fixed incomes.

Buckingham offers SilverSneakers Chair-Yoga weekly at the Senior Center and had previously sponsored a brick under her other business, Fitness Moves. She is dedicated to helping seniors age well and be able to perform activities of daily living with ease and comfort.

Fallbrook Wellness Directory has information about other senior services available locally.

For more information, or how to donate, call the Senior Center at (760) 728-4498.