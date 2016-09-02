Family dentist Dr. Cooke says good habits outweigh genetic tendencies

FALLBROOK – The perfect family dental office embraces all generations with the same, high level of quality care. While genetic tendencies are currently being studied by the American Dental Association, family members using the same office can learn how efficient preventive care may be the trump card to winning the war against dental challenges, including jaw dysfunction. And what parents wouldn’t like to protect their children from the dental challenges they experienced?

Longtime Fallbrook residents David and Marianne Young are an example of a family that has entrusted Dr. Clayton Cooke and his staff with their family’s dental care.

“David was treated by Dr. Cooke first, then I followed,” explained Marianne Young. “We have total confidence and trust in him. We also had him provide care for our two sons through high school and into college. I always felt like the whole office staff was aware of our family dynamic.”

“Through dentistry I have learned, observed, and come to the conclusion there is a combination of variables and it varies from family to family,” explained Dr. Clayton Cooke, a respected dentist in Fallbrook. “There is a genetic component, but the most important variable is the value the family (parents to children) places on the well-being of the teeth and gums. The families that place a higher value on the importance of personal care at home (which is learned) and periodic professional dental care are those that have healthier teeth and mouths.”

Dr. Cooke underscored, “Personal and professional care is key to patients’ overall success. We provide dental information and education to our patients on an individual basis. No two people or patients are the same. So, we listen, and then develop plans and strategies for each patient.”

Marianne Young’s mother, who lived in San Juan Capistrano, also became a patient of Dr. Cooke’s. “My mother had been having terrible dental experiences up there, had suffered bone loss, and was having trouble eating. She had a great sense of humor and had gotten where she wouldn’t smile.” Marianne sought Dr. Cooke’s help.

“Dr. Cooke saw immediately what had happened and he fully restored my mother’s smile,” she said. “She never had a problem after that. He gave her pride and self confidence back to her.”

In addition to treating each patient with a thorough, individual approach, Dr. Cooke’s office offers more critical benefits – running a consistent on-time schedule and explaining all procedures well.

“It is a cornerstone of our practice to run on-time,” confirmed Dr. Cooke. “I like to start on time or be early for patients’ appointments. I value patients’ time. Who likes to wait? It is disrespectful to our patients if they have to wait. If we start to run a little behind, I always review the cause with my staff and we make changes to avoid it from happening again. Our patients are very important and we feel fortunate that they have chosen our practice for their care.”

The friendly front office manager and the rest of Dr. Cooke’s professional staff are well-versed in educating patients about oral health and explaining all procedures and processes thoroughly.

“They have treated our family like they really care about all of us,” Marianne Young said.