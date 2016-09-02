Fitness Programs resume at Fallbrook Library

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Library’s fitness classes will now resume. Residents are invited to try any of these programs for free at the library. New attendees are welcome to start anytime.

Programs for adults are:

Mondays at 3 p.m. – Yoga with Betsy

Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. – Meditation

Wednesdays at noon – Chair Yoga with Sandra

Fridays at 3:30 p.m. – Yoga with Tom

For teens, there is:

Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. – Teen Zumba (adults may attend)

For kids:

Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. – Kids Yoga with instructor Sabrina.