Five more flu deaths reported in San Diego

José A. Álvarez

County of San Diego

Communications Office

Five more people in the San Diego region died from complications from the flu, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced Feb. 24.

A total of 49 local influenza deaths have been reported this season compared to 17 at this time last year. To date, the people who died ranged in age from 31 to 98 years old. All except three had underlying medical conditions.

“Influenza continues to sicken people in San Diego County and unfortunately, in some cases, the disease can be deadly,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “People should continue to get vaccinated as the flu season can last through March and April.”

For the week ending Feb. 18, the Health and Human Services Agency Influenza Watch report shows the following: