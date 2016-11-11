FPUD to have district yard repaved

The Fallbrook Public Utility District (FPUD) approved a paving contract for the district yard.

A 5-0 FPUD board vote Oct. 24 approved a contract for $148,795 with Eagle Paving to pave the 75,000 square foot area contingent on Eagle Paving meeting FPUD bonding, insurance, and other requirements.

“The paving back there is up to 30 years old,” said FPUD general manager Brian Brady. “The board agreed with us that now is the time to update that 20- to 30-year-old asphalt paving.”

The heavy equipment FPUD uses places more stress on the pavement than lighter vehicles, and the pavement deterioration has complicated some operations, especially during wet weather.

“It’s very difficult to move equipment around,” said Brady.

The new pavement had been planned in the past but had been deferred for various reasons.

“That’s been on the books as part of the capital projects,” said Brady.

FPUD staff prepared a bid package. Eagle Paving, which is based in Poway, had the low bid of $148,795. The next-lowest bid was $158,000 and the high bid was for $182,465.

The successful bid was below the engineer’s estimate. FPUD had budgeted $196,000 for the paving project.

“We’re pretty confident we’re getting good prices on the asphalt,” said Brady.

“It should start in the next couple of months,” said FPUD assistant general manager Jack Bebee.