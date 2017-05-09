FRHD to hold second town hall meeting May 10

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Regional Health District (FRHD) will hold its second town hall meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10 at the Fallbrook Public Utility District, 990 E. Mission Road.

The first one was hosted during a regular board meeting April 12 and attracted more than 100 interested residents to hear about future plans for community health.

The FRHD Board of Directors sought public feedback on the sale of public land at 624 E. Elder Street, formerly operating as the Fallbrook Hospital and its annex buildings. The district intends to identify suitable medical services to address identified local health concerns, including cancer, diabetes and hypertension.

The voter-approved special district collects roughly $1.6 million annually to cover health care provider shortages, uninsured Californians, patients with low or fixed incomes, and underserved populations.

Since 2000, the district community health contracts have supported more than 270 health programs offering no-cost services for the North San Diego County unincorporated communities of Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow and De Luz. In the last five years, the District granted about $3 million in health services benefiting the public.

With a largely 55-plus population, many district contracts support senior programs offering transportation, health screenings and education as well as nutritious food options, including those delivered to the home.

“Fallbrook residents take community involvement to a whole new level,” said Bobbi Palmer, executive director of the FRHD. “We were delighted with the town hall turnout and high interest in the fact sheets, annual report and other data points, which are also available on our website, www.fallbrookhealth.org .”

In addition to contractual services, FRHD directly operates health programs including the Community Collaborative Health & Wellness Committee, Fallbrook Community Healthcare Resource Directory, Healthcare Hero, monthly Woman of Wellness (WOW) program, North County Community Collaborative Health Initiative, and Wellness Walks that are held monthly.