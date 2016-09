FALLBROOK – Grief Share begins Thursday, Sept. 8 for 12 weeks at Christ the King Lutheran Church. There will be a group meeting at 1 p.m. in the Fireside Room and another group at 7 p.m. in the Egge Library.

Grief Share is for anyone who has lost a loved one – it is a support group that includes a video seminar and group discussion. It is a nondenominational group that features biblical teaching on grief and recovery topics.

For more information, call (760) 728-3256