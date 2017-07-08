Growing food the healthy way

FALLBROOK – The Healthy Garden, Healthy Home Program of the University of California Cooperative Extension invites residents to attend a free workshop on growing their own food the safe and healthy way. The workshop will be Saturday, July 8 at 3 p.m. at the Fallbrook Library, 124 S. Mission Road.

The 90-minute workshop will give participants tips on how to keep their plants healthy, how to prevent pests from the start, the difference between good bugs and bad bugs, why pests are a part of every garden and much, much more. A free pest management gift will be given to the first 50 participants.

For more information about this or future community workshops, contact the Healthy Garden, Healthy Home Program at (858) 822-6932.

For additional information, contact Scott Parker at (858) 822-6932 or [email protected]