Handling Valentine’s Day when a person has diabetes

FALLBROOK – Celebrating a holiday can be challenging for those with diabetes, as sweet treats are a part of many holiday celebrations. Come Valentine’s Day, chocolates, candy and rich desserts can often be found on the menu, which can prove problematic for those who have to watch their blood-glucose levels.

Diabetics may be tempted to indulge in too many sugary foods on Valentine’s Day. Fortunately individuals do not have to put their health in jeopardy in the name of Valentine’s Day, as there are many healthy ways to celebrate with some minor tweaks.

Focus on fun, not food. Rather than making food the focus of the day, people can shift their attention to all the fun things they can do with their valentine. They can fill the day with activities such as ice skating or sightseeing. Even though the weather may be cold, it’s possible to enjoy the great outdoors by dressing appropriately and enjoying a walk in the park, or doing something out of the ordinary, like sledding. If retreating indoors, watch a romantic movie.

Plan ahead when changing one’s diet. It’s often possible to work small amounts of a particular dessert or food into one’s normal meal plan by adjusting what is eaten the rest of the day. If one plans ahead for a bite of chocolate, he or she can balance out sugar levels by eliminating something else. Keeping tabs on one’s sugar levels throughout the day, and always weighing the benefits and drawbacks of the foods one eats also helps.

Include smart substitutions. Many favorite foods are available in low-sugar or sugarless varieties that are diabetic-friendly. Lean toward low-carb offerings and foods that are relatively low in fat. Baking one’s own treats or cooking one’s own meals gives people greater control over the ingredients used in their recipes, and that can pay big dividends in terms of health.

Send nonfood items into the classroom. Diabetes affects people of all ages. When sending valentines into the class for children, do not accompany the cards with chocolate kisses or other candies. Instead, choose toys or keepsakes, such as heart-shaped erasers or scented stickers.

Moderation is key when managing diabetes around Valentine’s Day. Place a greater emphasis on time spent together, entertainment and socialization rather than potentially unhealthy treats.