Hanlons participates in Race for the Cure

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook resident Heather Hanlon and her daughter Stephanie took part in the 2016 Susan G. Komen Inland Empire Race for the Cure in Lake Elsinore on Oct. 16.

The Hanlons were on Team Michelle’s Place for the event, one of many held in October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Hanlon said, “We are very blessed to have a breast cancer resource center so close to our community.”

Michelle’s Place is a breast cancer resource center located in Temecula. It relies on the generous donations of supporters, foundations and the public to fund the many programs and services offered at no cost to each and every client they serve.