Health Champion for November recognized by Sen. Anderson

FALLBROOK – Representatives from Senator Joel Anderson’s office attended the Feb. 5 Woman of Wellness event to recognize Hines Growers for being selected the Health Champion for the month of November, 2016.

Fallbrook Healthcare District (FHD) initiated a collaborative consisting of FHD, Fallbrook Senior Center, Fallbrook Smiles, Fallbrook Food Pantry, Fallbrook Community Health Center, Foundation for Senior Care and CSU San Marcos School of Nursing.

Beginning in June of 2016, the collaborative known as North County Communities Collaborative Health Initiative (NCCCHI) began naming a Health Champion each month.

The nursing students provided a health screening and follow up for workers at Hines Growers in Rainbow. Collaborative members believe Hines Growers qualifies as a Health Champion because they recognized the need for health services for their workers and allowed time to participate in the health screenings during the work day.

The district staff appreciates that Senator Anderson recognizes each month (except December), the Health Champion for the prior month at the District sponsored Woman of Wellness events.