FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Healthcare District is requesting proposals from urgent care providers in the community regarding the provision of extended hours Urgent Care services to continue to assist with compensating for the closure of Fallbrook Hospital.

Following the December 2014 closure of the Emergency Department at the hospital, and the complete shutdown of the hospital in July 2015, the District Board perceived an absence of urgent care services within the local community for the period of time outside normal weekday business hours.

Therefore, the board is interested in receiving proposals from current providers of Urgent Care services. The board wishes to review options with a view toward identifying an entity which would be willing to establish and maintain extended hours services with some start up support from the district.

Please see the Request for Proposal published in this edition of the Village News and visit HYPERLINK “http://www.fallbrookhealth.org” www.fallbrookhealth.org for details.