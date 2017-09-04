High school to host blood drive

FALLBROOK – On Thursday, Sept. 7, from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fallbrook High School will host mobile blood drive in partnership with the San Diego Blood Bank.

The event will take place in the gym at 2400 S. Stage Coach Lane.

Donors must be 17 or older (those age 16 must have a parental consent), weigh at least 114 pounds and be in good health.

Donors are advised to drink plenty of fluids prior to donation, maintain their usual eating habits on the day of donation, and avoid fatty foods if possible. All donors must show picture identification upon signing up to donate.

Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment for their convenience but walk-ins are also welcome. To schedule an appointment, call (800) 469-7322 or visit www.SanDiegoBloodBank.org.