Many diseases start in the mouth

Jordan Colby, DMD, spoke about “Oral and Systemic Health” at the March Woman of Wellness program. Colby said he considers his topic “exciting, thrilling, riveting” because of the connection between oral diseases and other conditions in the rest of the body.

Colby explained that pathogens (bacteria) found in the mouth not only cause mouth cancer, gum disease, tooth loss, dental decay and bad breath, but also directly correlate to lung disease, strokes, heart disease and diabetes.

He said his passion “is to teach people how to prevent disease.” According to Colby, “One of the best investments is preventative care.”

Colby went on to say that the relationship between dentists and physicians is non-existent. He then showed a video of a doctor learning that the source of blood pressure problems and diabetes is inside the mouth.

Any inflammation inside the mouth is a burden on the rest of the body, Colby explained. Inflammation is the cause of heart attacks, strokes, rheumatoid arthritis and many other conditions. Chronic inflammation leads to cardiovascular disease, he added.

The three leading causes of death are heart disease, cancer and stroke.

Going into more detail, he said that heart attacks and strokes are caused by atrial inflammation caused by high risk pathogens which directly correlate to periodontal disease. These are “medical problems with a dental solution” he said.

Colby said saliva not only carries DNA but also pathogens. He slowed slides of the various stages of periodontal disease and what different bone–gum measurements mean: 3-4 mm is great; 5-6 mm is gingivitis, the earliest stage of gum disease. A measurement of 7 mm is a moderate case of periodontitis, while 8-10 is advanced.

In gum disease, pathogens first destroy the gum tissue and then the bone, traveling from there to the heart and then throughout the body.

Colby explained that a million bacteria together form a biofilm and the only way to remove it from teeth is through scaling and root planing.

“The immune system is resilient, fighting wars you will never know,” said Colby. “Bleeding gums means the body is going to war.”

He added that the gum is like a receding hairline; nerves shrink from periodontal disease

Periodontal disease is also connected to diabetes as the pathogens in the mouth that cause it and the resulting inflammation also make our bodies less responsive to insulin, a hallmark of type 2 diabetes.

Colby said pathogens can travel from the mouth to other parts of the body, causing a knee infection or even a brain aneurysm. Up to 50 percent of acute heart attacks are caused by oral infection, he said.

“The beautiful message is it is 100 percent treatable and preventable,” said Colby.

To avoid pathogens causing cavities in the first place, he recommended brushing, flossing, and rinsing twice a day. Using little dental brushes instead of floss is okay he said, “as long as you use it. The simpler the [method], the more likely you will use it.”

Besides proper home care, it is also important to have a dentist and hygienist that you trust, Colby advised.

When asked about the policy of giving a patient antibiotics before dental work, that was changed in 2015 he said, adding that, unless a physician is adamant, no antibiotics should be given before a cleaning unless the person has a congenital heart defect. The overuse of antibiotics is a greater risk than a risk of infection.

Colby ended his talk with a quote: “A person with a healthy mouth will live 10 years longer.” – Mayo brothers, 1910.

The next Woman of Wellness program will be held June 1 with the topic: “The Sugar Habit. Why We Start and Can’t Stop. How to Kick It.” Presented by the Fallbrook Regional Health District, the event is held at Fallbrook Library, 124, S. Mission Road.