Michelle’s Place facilitates free mammograms for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

TEMECULA – In recognition of breast cancer awareness month, (October), Michelle’s Place will be facilitating free screening mammograms to those who qualify for assistance. Early detection provides a significant increase in surviving breast cancer. Doing monthly self-breast exams, knowing one’s risks and having an annual screening mammogram beginning at the age of 40 years old all lead to better breast health and early detection.

Michelle’s Place, in conjunction with support from The Breast Care Center of Temecula Valley, Loma Linda Murrieta and Southwest Healthcare, is able to facilitate these potentially life-saving mammograms.