Narconon offers help to addicts and their families

Narconon reminds families that abuse of heroin and opiod drugs has become a national health crisis. They can learn to recognize the signs of heroin abuse and get their loved ones help if they are at risk.

To learn about the overdose reversing drug known as naloxone, which is available in California, visit www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/naloxone-availability.html.

Narconon can help people take steps to overcome addiction in their family when they call for free screenings or referrals, (800) 431-1754.