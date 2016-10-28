NCFPD approves automatic annual increases in ambulance fees

In the past the North County Fire Protection District (NCFPD) board would approve each increase in ambulance fees. When the NCFPD board voted 5-0 Sept. 27 to approve the new fees, the board also authorized automatic annual increases based on the Annual Consumer Price Index (APCI) for urban San Diego County.

“It’s just adding an automatic inflator to it that’s tied to the APCI,” said NCFPD fire chief Steve Abbott.

The automatic annual increases are expected to reduce the increase percentage of any adjustment. The NCFPD board previously adjusted the ambulance fees in July 2015, but prior to that the fees were last adjusted in July 2010.

The new charges to transport a NCFPD resident will be $943 for basic life support (BLS), $1,131 for base advanced life support (ALS), and $1,187 for Level II ALS. The fees for transporting a non-resident will be $1,098 for BLS, $1,304 for base ALS, and $1,360 for Level II ALS. A mileage charge of $20.37 per loaded mile or fraction will also be part of the fee.

The non-transport treatment fees (including transport to a hospital by means other than a fire district ambulance), which all involve ALS service, are $186 for residents and $199 for non-residents. If cardiopulmonary resuscitation is required, the fees increase to $534 for residents and $597 for non-residents. The non-transport Level II trauma fees will be $576 for residents and $644 for non-residents.

The fees also include $118 for a Level I disposables bundle, $226 for a Level II disposables bundle, $67 for oxygen, and $33 for an electrocardiogram. A $40 night charge is also part of the fee system.

Adjustments to the fees will be applied annually on July 1. The district will continue to conduct periodic reviews of the regional average within northern San Diego County to evaluate the effectiveness of the fee structure, and if a change in fees above or below the automatic adjustment is warranted, a proposal will be brought to the NCFPD board for consideration.