NCFPD approves Fallbrook Healthcare District grant for EKG and chest compression device

The North County Fire Protection District (NCFPD) board voted 5-0 Sept. 27 to approve a grant agreement with the Fallbrook Healthcare District which will provide the fire district with an electrocardiogram (EKG) defibrillator and a chest compression device.

The healthcare district awarded the $29,839 grant at its June 8 meeting.

“It just took us a while to execute the contract,” said NCFPD fire chief Steve Abbott.

On June 28, the NCFPD board voted 5-0 to approve the sole-source purchase of a refurbished Physio-Control Lifepak 12-Lead EKG which will be placed in Rainbow, a Zoll AutoPulse System Chest Compression Device which will increase the number of NCFPD ambulances with such resuscitation capacity from three to four, and a Stryker Power Pro gurney which will become the fourth to be placed on a fire station ambulance.

“It’s a big deal because it allows them to expand the paramedic services,” Abbott said.

The Fallbrook Healthcare District grant covers $29,839 of the $43,440 total cost.

The term “12-lead” means that the EKG detects heart activity from twelve different angles.

“You can pick up a heart attack much more reliably when you’re looking at it from twelve different angles,” Abbott said.

The more reliable detection helps paramedics with treatment decisions.

