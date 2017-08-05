New acupuncture office expands health care services in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – Acupuncture is now more widely available in Fallbrook since Village Acupuncture recently opened its doors and began taking new patients at 121 E. Alvarado. Licensed acupuncturist Kristine Vanderstock has expanded her services to the Fallbrook area after several years of successfully treating patients in Temecula and San Diego.

“Acupuncture is a simple, low-cost treatment offering immediate, effective and accessible treatment for many,” said Vanderstock. “Our goal at Village Acupuncture is to help our Fallbrook area patients achieve improved health using natural, drug-free solutions – without the side effects of medication. We will work together to create a course of treatment tailored to meet your unique health needs.”

Vanderstock, a resident of Fallbrook, specializes in pain management, and uses acupuncture to treat chronic pain. She also treats a wide range of health issues from stress related conditions, neck/back and shoulder pain, arthritis and stiffness, addictions, post traumatic stress, as well as many other health issues.

Vanderstock also specializes in veterans services, and she is proud to be a ‘Veterans Choice’ provider. Veterans in Fallbrook and surrounding areas who meet eligibility requirements can obtain a referral for medical coverage at Village Acupuncture directly from the VA through the Veterans Choice Program. Veterans suffering from anxiety, insomnia and depression as a result of post-traumatic stress often benefit from acupuncture treatments.

For hundreds of years, acupuncture has been recognized as a safe, effective complementary medicine treatment that heals by activating the body’s own self-healing mechanisms. Acupuncture is a tool that can work synergistically with conventional Western medicine treatments, and can help patients discover a healthier, happier, more balanced lifestyle and a sense of improved well-being.

Many insurance providers and networks now offer health plans that cover complementary medicine, including acupuncture coverage and related services. Village Acupuncture accepts most major insurance plans, and Vanderstock will verify eligible insurance benefits for her patients.

Vanderstock is a licensed acupuncturist and holistic health practitioner, and has been studying the holistic arts since 2001. She completed her master of science in traditional Chinese medicine at the Pacific College of Oriental Medicine, San Diego, in 2010. Her degrees include a master’s of science degree in traditional Chinese medicine, bachelors degree in health science, associate of arts, as well as certificates in Asian body therapy, massage therapy, Reiki therapy and yoga instruction.

She has also studied Japanese acupuncture extensively and incorporates this gentle style into her treatments. She has also been an instructor at various schools teaching students a wide variety of modalities. Along with her extensive clinical experience, Vanderstock combines compassion and understanding to provide a comprehensive healing experience to her patients.