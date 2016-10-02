Parasites and your health problems

FALLBROOK – A parasite is a common organism that feeds off other organisms. It derives its food, shelter, and nutrition by living in or on another organism. These scavengers consume nutrients from their hosts as well as consume other live organisms.

Although many people assume parasitic infections in humans are only a problem in underdeveloped countries, they also pose a serious problem in the United States. There are, in fact, many species of parasites that show no socioeconomic boundaries and can be found in all climates.

Americans today are host to more than 130 different kinds of parasites ranging from microscopic organisms to the tapeworm. Ninety percent of us will be affected in our lifetime. Could they be the source of your health problems?

Parasites can enter into the body through the pores of the skin; by ingesting raw or undercooked foods that contain the eggs, larvae, or spores of the parasites; by bathing, swimming, or drinking water with eggs or larvae; and by eating fruits or vegetables that have not been properly washed. Exposure to parasites is also prominent in daycare centers, nursing homes, rehab institutions, and medical facilities.

Exposure to parasites is more prevalent today due to high levels of international travel; domestication of animals such as dogs, cats, birds, and rabbits; contaminated water and food supplies; and exposure to infected insects. Parasites can also thrive in individuals with poor health and low stomach enzymes.

For more information on parasites and the herbal combinations available to rid them, stop by Wellspring Herbs & Vitamins, 1223 S. Mission Rd., or call (760) 728-1244.