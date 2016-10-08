Parkinson’s Association to suspend operations

SAN DIEGO – After 27 years of providing quality-of-life services and therapeutic programs to San Diego’s Parkinson’s community, the Parkinson’s Association (PA) suspended operations on Sept. 30.

“This community really does need and deserve our help – particularly the newly-diagnosed when they are broadsided by this devastating diagnosis” says Lisa Fine, the Parkinson’s Association’s executive director since September 2015. “Parkinson’s disease is progressive and degenerative, but it is not fatal, and people can live a long time with it. PA provides education, referrals, science-based therapeutic programs and social opportunities to help people affected by the disease (patients, care partners and family members) adjust to their new reality and live a full and happy life.”

She continued, “We have cut expenses to the bone, but we haven’t been able to rally sufficient donations. Services will be suspended while volunteers work on a mass mailing soliciting financial help.”

Parkinson’s disease is the second most common neurological disorder after Alzheimer’s. Approximately 40,000 people in San Diego County are affected.

The Parkinson’s Association is the sole nonprofit serving people affected by Parkinson’s in San Diego County. PA is an independent charitable organization with no affiliation with, or support from, national Parkinson’s foundations.

Details about suspended services will be posted on the organization’s website, parkinsonsassociation.org .

“What PA does isn’t ‘sexy’,” said Fine. “We’re not about the cure. The Parkinson’s Association simply enables San Diegans burdened by a life-changing incurable disease to enjoy the best life possible.”

