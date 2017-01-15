Parkinson’s support group meeting will feature Rock Steady Boxing

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Parkinson’s Support group will hold their next meeting, Friday, Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. to noon in the Fellowship Hall of Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 S. Stage Coach Lane.

The featured speakers at the meeting will be Robin Gilliland and Amanda Sandoval, a mother-daughter team of coaches dedicated to improving the quality of life for those with Parkinson’s disease.

When a family member was diagnosed with the possibility of having Parkinson’s, Gilliland and Sandoval went to work to find everything they could about the disease and how to manage it. Their research led them to Rock Steady Boxing in Indianapolis, Ind., where last May they became certified Rock Steady coaches.

Gilliland, a longtime City of Temecula employee, spends her lunch hours teaching Rock Steady. Sandoval, owner of West Coast Fitness, has been a personal trainer for years. Together, they provide a family oriented environment with lots of fun, love, support and best of all, improved quality of life for those stricken with this disease.

Why Boxing?

Several medical studies on exercise and Parkinson’s have concluded that forced intense exercise can slow the progression of Parkinson’s. In other words, when exercise is done at a volunteer rate, there is less benefit than when exercise is done at a rate that pushes or forces someone out of their comfort zone.

Boxers undergo a diverse training regimen to achieve the optimal body control it takes to be a good fighter. Boxers train to improve: balance, hand-eye coordination, speed of movement, agility and muscle power, mental focus, and rhythm.

All of these things happen to be issues for people with Parkinson’s. So, Rock Steady affords people the opportunity to learn a new skill that is fun and a good stress reliever while addressing many of the symptoms of Parkinson’s.

For more information about Rock Steady, please email: [email protected] or call Robin at (951) 265-1225.

The Rock Steady presentation will be followed by a time of sharing coffee and refreshments.

Fallbrook Parkinson’s Support group meetings are held the fourth Friday of each month and are presented in support of people with Parkinson’s, caregivers and people interested in improving the world of those affected by Parkinson’s. For more information call Irene at (760) 731-0171 or Rodger at (760) 470-9133 or Linda at (760) 728-4604 .