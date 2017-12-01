Participants make Fallbrook Turkey Trot a fun raiser

-
Rotarian and race director Erica Williams, left, takes time out to pose for a photo with fellow Rotarians Nick Beye and Melinda Stone, both volunteers in the registration area for the event held Thanksgiving morning.
Vicki Caldwell is holding Blossom, one of the many dogs available for adoption at the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary, one of the beneficiaries of the fundraising race. Blossom is estimated to be around 3 years old and is a very sweet girl.
Brandy, a Golden Doodle, joined her dad, Craig Mosgowsky, for the eighth annual Turkey Trot 5K Fun Run/Walk. The course included the grounds at the Grand Tradition and the Los Jilgueros Preserve.
Elizabeth and Noah Choi are ready and waiting for the Turkey Trot to begin. Their father, John Choi, pushed the stroller during the fun run/walk and was the first stroller participant to finish the course with a time of 26 minutes.
The first male to finish the 5K course was Mehrdad Barikbin with a time of 21 minutes.
The first female to finish the course was Sarah McGaugh from Temecula with a time of 22 minutes. Proceeds from the fundraising race benefit Fallbrook Land Conservancy, Fallbrook Animal Shelter and many causes funded by Fallbrook Village Rotary.
Julia Chao, pictured, and her sister Bo were volunteers in the registration area. Julia carefully separated the arm bands used to identify event participants. Julia and Bo also helped to distribute T-shirts as the participants completed the registration process.
Volunteer Stan Neiman displays the T-shirt given to the Turkey Trot participants as a part of the registration process at the Grand Tradition.
Turkey Trot start and finish signs are held by volunteers Edwin Resendiz, left. and Gordon Stone. Stone was the emcee for the event and welcomed guests, called the start of the race, and announced the first finishers.
Event participant and Fallbrook resident Jacqueline Dean enjoys the warm sun prior to the start of the Fun Run/Walk, Nov. 23.
“Donuts on the Run”, Maggie Whitt and Betsy Whitt, came from Napa, California to visit their brother, a Fallbrook resident, and to take part in the Turkey Trot fundraiser, Nov. 23.
Stephan Flores and Cindy Justus are ready to begin the race. Flores completed the course pushing rabbits Snickers and Charlie in their stroller.
The start of the eighth annual Fallbrook Turkey Trot 5K shows eventual first male finisher Mehrdad Barikbin and first female finisher Sarah McGaugh clearly in the lead Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 23. The fundraiser is organized by Fallbrook Village Rotary Club.
First male finisher Mehrdad Barikbin finished the race in 21 minutes and then returned to the course to help his family finish the course, joining wife Maggie with son Aydin, and Isabel and Leila in the stroller.