Prevent cancer by understanding how it develops

Dr. Terry Rondberg

Special to the Village News

Anybody who I’ve ever met is frightened of being told by a doctor that they have cancer. The problem is that by the time they hear the ‘C’ word it’s often too late and death can be just around the corner. Many times our loved ones don’t stand a chance because this deadly killer has been growing silently for years, without signs or warning signals until it is too late.

Cancer can be compared to termites because of the way that it slowly and insidiously eats away at our vital organs, bones and brain. How many times have we heard about cancer victims described by their friends and family as the ‘picture of health’? Your beautiful home looks great on the outside, while termites are destroying its very core and now you maybe moments away from death.

In the last 30 years around the world the cancer rate has doubled, and is expected to triple by 2030. We ought to begin to take cancer prevention seriously. This year, 1,638,910 new people will be diagnosed with cancer; 33 percent of these individuals will fall victim to this merciless killer! Cancer destroys life ruins the pursuit of happiness.

Most people ignore the very symptoms that could potentially save their lives. They are often ignored because they never really learned what a cancer symptom is.

Some of these early symptoms are:

Frequent fevers or infections

Wheezing or shortness of breath

Swallowing problems or hoarseness

Unexplained weight loss

Bowel problems

Chronic stress and fatigue

Changes in fingernails

Chronic heartburn

Unusually heavy or painful periods or bleeding between periods

Your body always speaks to you and warns you of danger. Don’t make the dangerous mistake of not listening.

There’s something special about cancer. Few, if any other, diagnoses cause so much emotional distress, both for people with cancer and for their loved ones. This is partly due to the potentially deadly nature of the condition, and partly due to the misery associated with most conventional cancer treatments – surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation.

Nearly all tumors depend heavily on glucose for survival, which is how PET scans are able to find many tumors hiding in normal tissues. PET scans follow radioactive glucose as it travels through the bloodstream. Radio labeled glucose accumulates in tumor tissue more than in the normal tissues surrounding it, and lights up on the scan.

There is a strong connection between high blood sugar (hyperglycemia), diabetes, and cancer. It is well-documented that the growth of brain tumors is more accelerated and prognosis is worse in people with higher blood glucose levels. Hyperglycemia is directly linked with poor prognosis in humans with malignant brain cancer and is connected to the rapid growth of most malignant cancers.

High blood glucose raises insulin levels, which stimulates cancer cells to take in and use more glucose – this makes it easier for cancer cells to nourish themselves. In short, cancer is a disease of growth, and insulin is the mother of all growth hormones.

You can’t heal with poison. Conventional treatments can help in the short-term but can also cause problems in the long-term. Chemotherapy is toxic to healthy cells and can breed resistance among cancer cells, increasing the risk of more aggressive cancers if relapse occurs.

Radiation turns up the activity of the tumor growth pathway (PI3K/Akt/HIF), which promotes not only tumor growth, but also recruitment of new blood vessels (angiogenesis) and drug resistance. Radiation increases fusion activity between cells, which means that normal and healthy cells can merge into hybrid cells and become more aggressive.

Radiation directly damages mitochondria, which increases risk for cancer in the future. Both radiation and immunosuppression therapy (drugs that suppress the immune system) can increase the incidence of metastatic cancers (cancers that spread). Steroids such as dexamethasone (Decadron), often used to reduce inflammation, raise blood sugar levels, feeding tumor cells and enhancing their survival.

Since 90 percent of all cancer deaths are due to metastatic cancers (cancers that have spread to more than one organ) – and this estimate has not changed in 50 years – early detection and prevention of spread plays a critical role in prognosis.

But the good news is that most cancer is preventable.

About 5 percent of cancers are caused by mutations that are inherited at birth. About 15 percent of cancers are caused by viruses. The rest – a full 80 percent – are associated with the following risk factors:

Smoking

Alcohol

Obesity

Age

Electro magnetic radiation exposure

Carcinogenic chemical exposure

This means that the vast majority of cancers are preventable using lifestyle modifications. The best way to prevent cancer is to avoid exposure to things that cause tissue inflammation, and all of the above risk factors are directly associated with inflammation.

Two of the above risk factors are dietary – alcohol and obesity. The road to inflammation is paved with refined carbohydrates. Refined carbohydrates (such as sugar and flour) lead to high blood sugar and high insulin levels, which turns on genes that promote inflammation. It would therefore make sense, whether you are overweight or not, to minimize your exposure to refined carbohydrates.