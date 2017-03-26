REINS and Foundation for Senior Care announce joint fundraiser

FALLBROOK – REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship Program and Foundation for Senior Care will host their inaugural Horses, Hats & Hope event Saturday, May 6 from noon to 4 p.m. The event will feature a live streaming of NBC’s coverage of the 143rd Kentucky Derby on a giant jumbo screen.

Ladies are invited to wear stylish hats and derby attire is requested for the gents. There will be a contest with prizes for Best Hat and Best Dressed Gent. Foundation for Senior Care and REINS are excited to join together to host this new event.

REINS Executive Director Debbie Shinner is thrilled at the opportunity to collaborate with another non-profit organization in the community

“We are approaching a new era in the non-profit world where collaborations, networking, and sharing resources will ensure the future sustainability of charitable organizations,” said Shinner.

This is the first time that these two organizations who provide services to shared clients will be hosting an event to benefit both organizations.

“Horses, Hats & Hope is going to be a beautiful day spent in celebration of the Derby and raising funds for two fabulous nonprofits that provide services to the young, the disabled and to the elderly,” said Rachel Mason, Foundation for Senior Care executive director.

Guests will enjoy southern fare catered by Brother’s Bistro, craft beer courtesy of Mike Hess Brewing, and festive mint juleps. A bourbon bar will be onsite offering complimentary tastings to attendees.

Other festivities include race day raffles where guests will be able to pick their favorite horse and have a chance to win prize baskets. Prizes include trips to Catalina, Southern California wine tasting excursions, Disneyland tickets and much more. Prize packages will be awarded for Win, Place and Show of each race.

The event, which is for adults over 18 years of age, will be held at REINS, 4461 S. Mission Rd. Fallbrook. Tickets are $75 each and include catered lunch. VIP tickets are $90 and include a commemorative glass and unlimited drinks. Parking is free.