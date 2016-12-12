Restorative dentistry can improve function, appearance of teeth

FALLBROOK – Quality restorative dentistry can do much more than provide a dazzling new smile for someone who has suffered the effects of aging and/or challenges with their teeth.

“There is more to it than just cosmetic dentistry,” explained Fallbrook expert Dr. Clayton Cooke. “It is a combination of improving comfort, the function, and getting the bite right – the mechanical alignment on a sound foundation.”

Some individuals experience jaw alignment problems that affects their ability to properly chew food for optimal digestion. Others grind their teeth at night, causing headaches that plague them.

Local resident Les Shuck has benefited greatly from restorative work done by Cooke.

Shuck explained that he grew up in the Great Depression era.

“My parents couldn’t afford dental care. Over my life, my experiences were very painful and I saw a wide variety of dentists (over eight) until I heard about Cooke five years ago,” said Shuck. “I took someone’s recommendation in Fallbrook and went to Cooke. He is the best technician, engineer, businessman, and humanitarian who has treated me.”

Certainly not all patients require reconstructive dental care, as each individual is unique. Whether a patient’s desire is to improve the appearance of their teeth or address other problems with dental health, Cooke has exceptional experience to provide quality solutions.

“At a patient’s first appointment, I interview him or her so I can review their dental and medical history, see if they have any fear or anxiety, and see if our office is the right fit for them,” said Cooke. Following that, he conducts a “tour” of the mouth with high-definition cameras and digital radiology to evaluate the appearance and condition of the gums, teeth, and alignment of the bite.

“Cooke fixed problems I had lived with for years,” said Shuck. “He and his daughter (Noreen Busby, who is an RDA and works with her father) are a great team. They are exceptionally careful and do excellent follow-up work to be sure comfort is paramount and that the jaw alignment is correct.”

As individuals age, many need more specialized care regarding deterioration of the teeth, gum conditions, and bone loss.

“Early detection of a problem is very important,” said Cooke.

Shuck said that in having his teeth cleaned by registered dental hygienist Rhonda McGowan in Cooke’s office, “She saw things that were never brought to my attention before. She is another exceptionally talented individual.”

Some of the warning signs of jaw dysfunction can include clicking or popping sounds while chewing, myofacial pain or tenderness, headaches, and even earaches. A past injury to the jaw can very well be an issue that surfaces again.

“We have learned how to solve the problem some people have with clenching or grinding their teeth and correct it,” said Cooke.

There are many things to take into consideration when determining how to best assist a patient, Cooke said, stressing the importance of visiting all options. These variables can include the patient’s overall physical health, any medical conditions, and healing time.

“Proper evaluation of all factors involved is the key to success for each patient,” said Cooke.

“In my opinion, this is an exceptional and efficiently-run dental office that provides outstanding customer service,” said Shuck.