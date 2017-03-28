San Diego Blood Bank and Albertsons to host Mobile Drive





FALLBROOK – San Diego Blood Bank will partner with Albertsons to host a Mobile Blood Drive on Monday, March 27, from 1 to 6 p.m. at the store’s parking lot, 1133 S. Mission Rd.

About one in seven people entering a hospital need blood. One pint of blood, which is the amount volunteers give when they donate blood, can save up to three lives. Approximately, 38 percent of the U.S. population is eligible to donate blood but less than 10 percent do annually.

Since blood is always needed, volunteers are asked to give blood for patients, such as those going through cancer or trauma.

Donors must be 17 years of age or older (age 16 requires a parental consent), weigh 14 pounds and be in good health.

It is recommended that donors consume an adequate meal and plenty of fluids prior to giving. A photo identification must be presented upon signing up to donate.