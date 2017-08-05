School hosts counseling and psychology information meeting

MURRIETA – Azusa Pacific University Murrieta Campus is hosting its school counseling and school psychology information meeting, Aug. 8 from 5:45 to 7:30 p.m. at 40508 Murrieta Hot Springs Road. Adults only. To RSVP, contact Gloria Wolnick at (951) 304-3400 or [email protected] . To learn more about APU and its programs visit www.apu.edu/murrieta .