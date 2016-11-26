Senior Center wellness program earns honor

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Senior Center wellness program was recently honored as November’s healthcare champion for the Fallbrook Healthcare District’s “Call to Activity…One Step At A Time” program.

The program was formerly the Fallbrook Hospital wellness program that was provided by the hospital. This fitness program for seniors is provided Monday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., and Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.. The class involves stretching, balancing and strengthening exercises to keep seniors moving, socializing and having fun.

For more information, call the senior center at (760) 728-4498.