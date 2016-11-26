Senior Center wellness program earns honor

Phyllis Sweeney, right, special projects manager, receives an award from Senator Anderson’s representative Ellie Leavitt which congratulates the Fallbrook Senior Center’s wellness exercise program for being honored with the Fallbrook Healthcare District’s “Call to Activity…One Step At A Time” November award. Lucette Moramarco photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Senior Center wellness program was recently honored as November’s healthcare champion for the Fallbrook Healthcare District’s “Call to Activity…One Step At A Time” program.

The program was formerly the Fallbrook Hospital wellness program that was provided by the hospital. This fitness program for seniors is provided Monday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., and Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.. The class involves stretching, balancing and strengthening exercises to keep seniors moving, socializing and having fun.

For more information, call the senior center at (760) 728-4498.

