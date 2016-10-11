SSNAAPE sponsors 12th low cost spay/neuter clinic Saturday, Oct. 22

FALLBROOK − Senior/Special Needs Animal Assistance Project Endeavor (SSNAAPE), a Fallbrook based non-profit, is sponsoring another low-cost spay and neuter clinic on Saturday, Oct. 22. The venue is Kahoots Pet Store, 1101 S. Main Avenue, Fallbrook.

The VetBus is a state-of- the-art mobile clinic with licensed veterinarian(s) and veterinary technicians on board. Included in the cost are a pre-surgery wellness check, post surgery pain medications and an e-collar. There will be two veterinarians at this clinic, which SSNAAPE hopes to sustain for future clinics.

Spay/neuter is a proven way to reduce pet overpopulation, ensuring that every pet has a family to love them. This is SSNAAPE’s 12th mobile clinic in Fallbrook which means that after this clinic over 329 cats and dogs will have been neutered by this process.

Additionally, SSNAAPE continues to provide assistance for hundreds of animals by referring pet owners to the San Diego County Action Project (SNAP) Rebate Program, a veterinarian-subsidized program for low cost spay and neuter. SSNAAPE supplements these costs, as needed.

SSNAAPE also affords financial assistance for pets in need of medical/surgical care; supports local senior citizens with their pet needs; networks for homeless animals; and works with the Feral Cat Coalition by supporting their trap-neuter-return program.

Only with the community’s financial support can they can continue to have these low-cost clinics.