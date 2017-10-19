‘Step Up for Breast Cancer’ – a soul line dancing fundraiser

VISTA – Step Nicely Dance is turning the Vista Elks Lodge pink from 2 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 29 to raise funds for women battling breast cancer. The Sunday afternoon event, “Step Up for Breast Cancer,” is a dance fundraiser championed by local North County business, Step Nicely Dance, in partnership with the Vista Elks.

As soul line dancers stand up to help breast cancer patients, every step they take will benefit Breast Cancer Angels, a nonprofit organization that financially assists women (and men) undergoing breast cancer treatments.

Everyone can help support the women battling breast cancer in San Diego County – one step at a time.

The ticket price is $20 and includes a complimentary dessert bar. Dancing and prizes available. All proceeds go to Breast Cancer Angels.

Event sponsors from the Fallbrook area include Brunton & Jagger, Cavalier Forwarding, Bob Hillery, owner/broker of CR Properties Real Estate Services; A.C.T. Business Group, Performance K9 Training, and MacWrites Communications.

For tickets, visit the events page at BreastCancerAngels.org or call Pam at Step Nicely Dance at (760) 201-6042.

The Vista Elks Lodge is located at 1947 E Vista Way in Vista.