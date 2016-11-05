Temecula Valley Backflow receives contract from RMWD

Temecula Valley Backflow has received a three-year contract from the Rainbow Municipal Water District (RMWD) to provide annual testing and servicing to backflow assemblies within the water district’s service area.

The Rainbow board voted 5-0 Oct. 25 to approve the contract, which based on the current number of backflows within the district, would have an annual cost of $223,535.

The water quality activities of the district include a cross-connection control program which tracks the installation and testing of all service protection backflow assemblies within the water district area. A cross-connection is defined as any point in the plumbing system where a drinking water system is directly connected or has the potential to be connected to a non-potable water source or other substance which is not part of the public drinking water supply.

Rainbow’s Administrative Code includes backflow testing standards and a repair policy, and federal and state regulations require all backflow devices to be tested on an annual basis. The backflow devices are owned by Rainbow’s customers rather than the district itself.

District records indicate that 4,705 customer-owned backflow devices exist within the Rainbow system. Owners of the backflows pay a monthly charge to cover the cost of the district’s cross-connection control program.

If Rainbow administers a district wide testing and servicing program, the cost for the backflow owners will be significantly reduced compared to a scenario in which backflow owners individually have their devices tested each year.

“It’s a successful program that’s allowed us to control the cost,” said Rainbow general manager Tom Kennedy.

Rainbow staff solicited price quotations for annual testing of residential and commercial backflow assemblies from five qualified contractors who service the area. Temecula Valley Backflow and Palomar Backflow submitted quotations.

The office of Temecula Valley Backflow is in Romoland and Palomar Backflow is based in Escondido. A selection committee of Rainbow staff members reviewed the proposals, although the committee was not provided with the cost proposals so that the selection would be based solely on the merits of the proposals rather than on the price. A scoring matrix evaluated qualifications, the scope of services, the company’s program team, and proposed schedules.

“We went through a comprehensive procurement,” said Kennedy.

The selection committee determined that Temecula Valley Backflow had the better proposal. The price quotation provided by Temecula Valley Backflow was $94,828 lower than the Palomar Backflow price based on the breakdown of the district’s 4,705 backflow devices.

“We just look forward to getting it started,” Kennedy said.

The district’s backflows consist of four associated with 5/8-inch meters, 616 in conjunction with 3/4-inch meters, 2,511 with one-inch meters, 913 complementing 1 1/2-inch meters, 601 for 2-inch meters, 27 in association with 3-inch meters, 21 for customers with 4-inch meters, 10 on properties with 6-inch meters, and two interacting with 8-inch meters. The Temecula Valley Backflow proposal included a cost for an annual test of $47 for meters between 5/8 of an inch and two inches and $87 for meters three inches and larger.

Rainbow most recently increased its monthly charge for backflow devices in 2013 and the current rates have been in effect since Jan. 1, 2014. The monthly charge is $3.75 for 5/8-inch, 3/4-inch, and 1-inch meters, $4.50 for 1 1/2-inch meters, $5.00 for 2-inch meters, $7.50 for 3-inch meters, $10.00 for 4-inch meters, and $15.00 for 6-inch and 8-inch meters. Those rates currently provide the district with $233,367 annually.

Although Rainbow’s current budget for the backflow testing and repair program is $230,500, that does not include administrative, labor, postage, vehicle, or other expenses which total approximately $50,000 annually but are charged to a different account. That creates a current deficit of approximately $40,168 for the cross-connection control program, and since rates must be based on services provided to exempt any rate increase from a public vote, the district plans to increase the backflow rate charges to offset that deficit.