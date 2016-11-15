Temecula Valley Hospital earns “A” grade for patient safety

TEMECULA – New Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, which assign A, B, C, D and F letter grades to hospitals nationwide and provide the most complete picture of patient safety in the U.S., were announced Oct. 31 by The Leapfrog Group, a national patient safety watchdog. Temecula Valley Hospital received an “A”, ranking it among the safest hospitals in the United States.

“We are extremely excited and proud to have received an A rating from Leapfrog,” said Darlene Wetton, CEO, Temecula Valley Hospital. “The safety of our patients is of the utmost importance at Temecula Valley Hospital and it is an honor to be recognized for our efforts in providing the highest standards of care.”

“Protecting patients from harm is the most important charge for any hospital,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We recognize and appreciate ‘A’ hospitals’ vigilance and continued dedication to keeping their patients safe.”

Developed under the guidance of an expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 30 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign A, B, C, D and F grades to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals twice per year. It is calculated by top patient safety experts, peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.

To see Temecula Valley Hospital’s full grade, and to access consumer-friendly patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org .

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey collects and transparently reports hospital performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions.